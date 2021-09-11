The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) had its price target raised by CIBC to C$113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$90.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$103.40.

Shares of DSG stock opened at C$107.99 on Thursday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1-year low of C$67.16 and a 1-year high of C$109.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$92.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$82.51. The company has a market cap of C$9.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Verhoeve sold 14,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$80.93, for a total value of C$1,178,502.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$323,720. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$90.46, for a total value of C$361,838.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,834,039.69. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,861 shares of company stock valued at $7,812,882.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

