The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.200-$13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.89 billion-$2.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.88 billion.The Cooper Companies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.440 EPS.

NYSE:COO traded up $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $451.36. 280,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.39. The Cooper Companies has a 52 week low of $314.29 and a 52 week high of $463.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.12. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $400.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $433.08.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total transaction of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

