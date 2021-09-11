The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter worth $122,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth $233,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $27.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 2.42. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.79.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.36. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 14.30% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. Research analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHEF shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, The Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

