The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 297.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CG. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.45.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $234,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,133,101 shares of company stock worth $543,529,613. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.22.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

