The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Down to $27.50

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $27.50, but opened at $25.83. The Beauty Health shares last traded at $25.76, with a volume of 37,991 shares changing hands.

SKIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Beauty Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.96.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $66.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,814,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.