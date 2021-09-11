Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $192,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 31,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $426,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 64.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,330,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,257,272. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $189.09 and a 200 day moving average of $185.94. The company has a market capitalization of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.