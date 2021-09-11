Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by InterOcean Capital Group LLC

InterOcean Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $364,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 114,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 225,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,740,000 after acquiring an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TXN shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $190.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market cap of $176.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.