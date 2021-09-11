Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stake Lessened by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silversage Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 26.7% in the second quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Tesla by 32.5% during the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after buying an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $736.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 383.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $692.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $667.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $351.30 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 target price (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 price target (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

