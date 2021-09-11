Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.0% in the second quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $496,000. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Silversage Advisors purchased a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla stock opened at $736.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $692.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.30 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.59, for a total transaction of $2,950,029.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,047,216.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock worth $64,733,947. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

