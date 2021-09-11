Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Tesla by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $657.62 price objective (down previously from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $674,598.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,868,418. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.64, for a total transaction of $1,007,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,652 shares of company stock valued at $64,733,947. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $736.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.30 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $667.98. The firm has a market cap of $728.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

