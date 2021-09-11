Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.92-1.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. Teradata also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.920-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Teradata has a 1 year low of $17.99 and a 1 year high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.40.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

