Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.40.

TDC opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teradata by 78.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

