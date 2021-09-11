Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) Insider Alan Donald Sells 75,000 Shares

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc (LON:TENG) insider Alan Donald sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £78,000 ($101,907.50).

Shares of LON TENG opened at GBX 104 ($1.36) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £85.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Ten Lifestyle Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 115.95 ($1.51). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 103.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.67.

Get Ten Lifestyle Group alerts:

TENG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.38) price target on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Ten Lifestyle Group Plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia-Pacific Region. The company assists its members to access various consumer markets, such as travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ten Lifestyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.