Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Holdings Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,931,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 74,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.68 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.49.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 237,730 shares of company stock worth $9,676,086. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

