Telsey Advisory Group Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $725.00 to $770.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.
RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.
RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $689.08 and a 200-day moving average of $634.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.