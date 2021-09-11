Telsey Advisory Group Increases RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $770.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $725.00 to $770.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wedbush boosted their price target on RH from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $730.33.

RH opened at $694.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $689.08 and a 200-day moving average of $634.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. RH has a 12-month low of $330.64 and a 12-month high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.90. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.37 million. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RH will post 22.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RH during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

