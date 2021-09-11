Tellor 24 Hour Volume Reaches $31.54 Million (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $49.63 or 0.00109618 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $96.13 million and approximately $31.54 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tellor has traded 16% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00059492 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.26 or 0.00166236 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002894 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00043373 BTC.

About Tellor

TRB is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,014,122 coins and its circulating supply is 1,937,089 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

