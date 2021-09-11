Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telenor ASA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $18.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.57.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 8.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

