Telcoin (TEL) Market Capitalization Tops $945.30 Million

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Telcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a total market cap of $945.30 million and $17.29 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded 21.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00059801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00162452 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002947 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00043876 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

TEL is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,302,110,195 coins. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

