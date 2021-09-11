Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 43,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

SIGI stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $86.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 13.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $2,004,662.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIGI shares. JMP Securities lowered Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

