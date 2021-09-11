Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 621 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000.

NYSE:JBT opened at $150.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.14. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $80.74 and a twelve month high of $152.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $475.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $39,366.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,574,646.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,900 shares of company stock worth $783,235. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

