Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Suzanne E. Mcbride sold 32,553 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $1,331,092.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,246.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRDM stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $54.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of -472.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $149.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

