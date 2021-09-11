Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 997 Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 144.6% in the first quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 162,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after buying an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 540.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 187,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,841,000 after buying an additional 158,523 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $31,345,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $6,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $139.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.91 and a 200 day moving average of $94.94.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.55) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

