Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 271 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 7.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 29.4% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 6.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 36,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 54.9% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the period.

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $134.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.87. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.87 and a 52-week high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

