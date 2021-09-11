TD Securities Raises Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$55.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.92.

ENB opened at $39.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.86. Enbridge has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.6645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,080,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,525,737,000 after buying an additional 427,996 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,045,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $763,342,000 after buying an additional 370,033 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 23.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,734,041 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $750,111,000 after buying an additional 3,516,502 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Enbridge by 22.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,520,732 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

