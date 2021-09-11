Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 1,179.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTM. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tata Motors by 36,640.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tata Motors by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

NYSE:TTM opened at $20.29 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 2.00.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTM. Nomura Instinet upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Nomura upgraded Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.