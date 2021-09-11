Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Gap Up to $24.14

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.14, but opened at $24.94. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $24.74, with a volume of 47 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on TARS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $458.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.16.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.81. As a group, research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $147,224.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $228,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,525 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 78.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 88.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 68.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Institutional investors own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

