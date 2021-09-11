Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,646 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,915 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. B B H & B Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 6,019 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 53,192 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 13,745 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $244.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,441,907. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $146.18 and a 1-year high of $267.06. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. Target’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

