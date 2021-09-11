Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 166.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Target by 129.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $244.54. 1,944,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,907. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $146.18 and a 1 year high of $267.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $253.29 and its 200 day moving average is $224.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $119.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.