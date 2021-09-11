TAP Consulting LLC Sells 132 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,528 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 329,000 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $77,568,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $295.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $305.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $290.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total transaction of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

