Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNGX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TNGX opened at $15.59 on Tuesday. Tango Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.