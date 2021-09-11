Tamer I. Khayal Sells 3,941 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total transaction of $138,250.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Tamer I. Khayal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of TransMedics Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $31.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $876.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 29.98% and a negative net margin of 100.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in TransMedics Group by 101,737.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 11,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in TransMedics Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 132,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 23,112 shares in the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.