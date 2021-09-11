Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.42. Talos Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 173.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%.

TALO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

TALO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 533,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,033. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 3.46. Talos Energy has a one year low of $5.39 and a one year high of $18.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 149,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.42, for a total transaction of $2,603,053.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,039,694 shares of company stock worth $52,784,040 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

