T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.00 billion and the lowest is $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.66 billion to $7.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $8.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,670 shares of company stock worth $3,979,627. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,568,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,186,416,000 after acquiring an additional 597,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after buying an additional 242,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after buying an additional 109,805 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,763,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $646,366,000 after buying an additional 857,716 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $216.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $121.58 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.