Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 928,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,396 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $19,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch by 747.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Shares of Switch stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.41 and a beta of 0.72. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $141.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.03 million. Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWCH shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen raised Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

In other news, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $324,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 244,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $5,232,240.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 587,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,585,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,315 shares of company stock valued at $16,699,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.