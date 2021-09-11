Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swisscom is Switzerland’s leading telecommunications company. The innovative, customer-focused and strongly-competitive group offers a full range of voice and data communication services on fixed-line and mobile networks. Swisscom offers the complete spectrum of state-of-the-art data services, from leased lines to integrated solutions for corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Swisscom from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

SCMWY opened at $57.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.18. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.22.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

