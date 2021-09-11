Swiss National Bank Sells 2,000 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $14,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average of $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 26.17 and a quick ratio of 25.78. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PACB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.