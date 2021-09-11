Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $12,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2,577.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 97,856 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 1,520.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 146,008 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Valvoline by 28.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 559.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

VVV opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.01. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The company had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.