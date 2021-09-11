Swiss National Bank Has $12.78 Million Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Fastly worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fastly by 13.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 460,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,974,000 after purchasing an additional 55,959 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Fastly by 7.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Fastly by 1.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth approximately $8,269,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FSLY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fastly in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

In other Fastly news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $820,957.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 313,944 shares in the company, valued at $17,869,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,223,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,265 shares of company stock worth $6,713,609 over the last quarter. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $43.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.08. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.98 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. Fastly’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

