Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $13,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.44, for a total transaction of $2,278,532.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,539,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,504,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total transaction of $2,038,962.96. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,562,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,407,076,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,828 shares of company stock worth $73,172,401. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $278.38 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.53 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $260.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

