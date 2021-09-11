S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Earns “Buy” Rating from Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&W Seed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of SANW traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 204,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,189. The company has a market cap of $84.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. S&W Seed has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Co engages in the breeding, production, and sale of stevia and alfalfa seeds. It product portfolio includes hybrid sorghum, sunflower seed, and corn. The company was founded by Grover T. Wickersham in July 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

