Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,388,865,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,519 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Intel by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,491,541,000 after buying an additional 5,119,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 12,317,475 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $788,325,000 after buying an additional 4,415,095 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 741.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,591,100 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $228,785,000 after buying an additional 3,164,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $193,408,000. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $218.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

