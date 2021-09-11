Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 153,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,536 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 202,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 91,902 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 776,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,329,000 after purchasing an additional 62,092 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WFC opened at $44.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.03. The firm has a market cap of $182.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.45%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

