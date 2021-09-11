SureRemit (RMT) Market Cap Achieves $2.12 Million

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. SureRemit has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $94,311.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00067581 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.42 or 0.00130089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.51 or 0.00182820 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,670.93 or 0.99985756 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.22 or 0.07150626 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $398.00 or 0.00871336 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

