Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 2,971.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 781,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,865,000 after purchasing an additional 256,969 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 713,763 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 30,693 shares during the period. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 80,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 23,983 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Superior Group of Companies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,999 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,232 shares during the period. 39.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

NASDAQ:SGC opened at $23.86 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.52.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.73. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 6.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.