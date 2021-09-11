Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suntory Beverage & Food (OTCMKTS:STBFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.47 billion-$11.47 billion.

Shares of Suntory Beverage & Food stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 52 week low of $16.42 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

STBFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suntory Beverage & Food from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Suntory Beverage & Food from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

