Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Suncor Energy is Canada's premier integrated energy company. The firm boasts an impressive supply chain network, owning significant oil sands and conventional production platforms, along with a strong downstream portfolio. Suncor Energy is one of the best positioned companies in the energy space given its access to abundant resources, rich operating experience and technical know-how. Suncor Energy's major projects, including Fort Hills and Syncrude, should support its growth momentum. The company's strong liquidity and modest near-term debt maturities are other positives. Moreover, Suncor Energy plans to maintain a disciplined capital approach and estimates to repay further debt in 2021, thereby indicating its ability to generate cash flow. Consequently, Suncor Energy is viewed as a preferred energy firm to own now.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Suncor Energy from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.17.

Shares of SU opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is -60.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 31,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 692,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 103,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration & Production; and Refining & Marketing.

