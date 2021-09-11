SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,892 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,703 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine T. Gates sold 19,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $147,134.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,886.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:SXC opened at $7.04 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.02. The firm has a market cap of $584.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.00 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

SunCoke Energy Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.