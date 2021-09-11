Sun Life Financial INC Sells 606 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,876 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.26. 1,754,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,342,064. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.28. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

