Sun Life Financial INC Sells 3,841 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sun Life Financial INC lessened its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,841 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,237,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,657,000 after acquiring an additional 274,438 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,150,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,638,000 after acquiring an additional 178,572 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,246,000 after purchasing an additional 162,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,541. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average is $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

