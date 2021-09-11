Sun Life Financial INC Sells 206 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Sun Life Financial INC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,613,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,601,000. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.17.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.50. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

